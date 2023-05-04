Fashion Week comes sooner than we all expect, so don’t miss out on one of the hottest shows of the season, The Bomb Fashion Show!

Held on September 9th, 2023, at NYC’s Chelsea Industrial, RSVP today to secure your spot. You don’t want to miss the list of emerging designers showing this year.

The Bomb Fashion Show gives upcoming and smaller designers a shot at participating in one of the industry’s most elusive events: Fashion Week. If you’re a designer looking for a place to showcase your talent or a sponsor looking to take part, email events@fashionbombdaily.com for your chance to get involved.

Put the date in your calendar and stay tuned to Fashion Bomb Daily for more details. We can’t wait to see you!