For the first time since welcoming their baby boy into the world in May, Rihanna came out to support A$AP Rocky at a couple of his shows around Europe! It was only last week when the new mom and self-made billionaire was seen post-baby in London during A$AP’s set at the 2022 Wireless Festival. For her first public spotting, Riri wore a navy blue feather puffer jacket from Prada’s Fall-Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She was also seen with a pair of couture Chanel sunnies with similar plumage detailing from Fall-Winter 2007.

Image: IG/Reproduction

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni

A few days later, the pair pulled up to the Rolling Loud festival in Portugal where she watched Rocky’s performance from the crowd wearing a Balenciaga x Adidas Resort 2023 jersey and pants along with a $4,500 Balenciaga x Gucci bag that is currently sold out everywhere! No one does comfortable fashion quite like Rihanna.

Image: IG/Reproduction

Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

What do you think of Rih’s post-partum style so far?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction