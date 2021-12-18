Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 ‘Virgil Was Here’ afterparty in Miami where the two were outfitted in all-black looks.
Rihanna wore a Dior by John Galliano Spring/Summer 2003 black cargo bodycon dress paired with the brand’s 1998 black beaded choker necklace. She also sported a pair of Manolo Blahnik custom PVC lace-up sandals.
A$AP Rocky wore a full Gucci look including a leather monogram bomber jacket and $4,600 pants. On foot, he appeared to be wearing a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneakers.
What say you?