“I want to thank you, Miss Celie, fo everything you done for me. I ‘members that day in the store with Miss Millie – I’s feelin’ real down. I’s feelin’ mighty bad. And when I seed you – I know’d there is a God. I know’d there is a God,” were the infamous lines that the legendary Oprah Winfrey ad-libbed in “The Color Purple” original film directed by Steven Spielberg back in 1985.

Now almost four decades later, the renowned film has been reimagined with Executive Producer Winfrey, and Film Producer Scott Sanders turning the honorable film into a musical that will debut on Christmas Day.

From Fantasia Barrino staring as Celie Johnson, to Taraji P. Henson playing Shug Avery, and actress Danielle Brooks embodying Winfrey’s former character ‘Sofia,’ the cast is star-studded with some of the most brightest celebs that Hollywood has to offer.

Each actress has notably and stylishly been on a press tour since the musical film premiered in London last month, delivering some of the most exquisite and luxurious ensembles. However we have to admit that Oprah has undoubtedly stolen the spotlight with her over-the-top, electrifying and fierce purple-hued looks.

While attending the screening event for The Color Purple at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, DC, Winfrey was all smiles in a grape colored Stella McCartney three-piece suit.

Crafted from recycled lurex brocade, the iconic Savile Row tailoring from Stella’s Summer ’24 collection, fit like a glove on Winfrey who undeniably lost a lot of weight.

In addition to her textured Stella McCarney suit, on another occasion, Oprah stunned in a velvet purple Lela Rose suit that was complimented with a plum silk blouse, and violet eyeshadow.

Not only has she pulled out the most swankiest power suits, but Oprah has also bet on sequins on numerous occasions.

During the Academy Museum Gala 2023 where she was honored with the Pillar Award, Oprah shone brightly in a custom purple sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown that had a high neckline and was characterized with long sleeves and a modest train.

She opted for sequins again on Dec 12th when the New York Empire State Building celebrated the premiere of “The Color Purple” with a special lighting ceremony that illuminated the iconic tower lights in a shade of purple.

Standing proudly and zealously in her purple ombre Oscar De La Renta sequins coat that she layered over her lavender silk Adam Lippes draped top and flare trousers, Oprah looked pristine and divine.

“It is celebratory, it’s about hope, it’s about rejoicing, it’s about empowerment, it’s about joy and we are excited that the world gets to see it and experience it on Christmas Day,” expressed Winfrey.

Producer Tyler Perry showed his unyielding support by also wearing a purple monochromatic suit to the Los Angeles premiere of the film. His bold and intentional choice of wearing purple was perhaps a nod to how proud he is of this glorious, joyful and pivotal moment for Oprah who he tightly held on to.

Also taking part in the purple trend that Oprah consequently started was TV Host Sherri Shepherd who posed with the legendary Host/Producer in a grey crewneck ‘Oprah’ sweatshirt, with a purple plaid multicolor skirt , and statement violet belt.

Oprah kept things on theme in her orchid colored Bottega Veneta turtle neck and leather high-and-low skirt that she paired with the brands signature woven wedge heels as she promoted and discussed her excitement surrounding the film.

It’s quite impressive to see Oprah’s consistency and dedication to wearing purple in honor of “The Color Purple” musical film, and if anyone has mastered the ability to wear purple in such a regal, elevated and posh way, it’s without a doubt Oprah who naturally exudes royalty.

