Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey bodied the red carpet in their stunning gowns that accentuated their waist at the AmfAR Awards in Cannes, France on Thursday and if anyone ate, it was certainly them two.

The AmfAR Awards was held at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival and was originally established to raise funds for AIDS research. Queen Latifah hosted the 29th edition star-studded event that was sponsored by Aston Martin.

The event included performances by celebs like Glady’s Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha to name a few. While this black-tie event included cocktails, dinner and a live charity auction, similar to that of the New York MET Gala, it was really all about the fashion on the red carpet.

Along with Taylor, and Harvey to shut it down, was model Coco Rocha who served us the blues in a cobalt blue Gaurav Gupta gown that had a similar silhouette to that worn by Cardi B at this years Grammy awards ceremony.

Anticipating summer with white hues included leading lady Queen Latifah, and Ashley Graham, while Cindy Bruna and Model Roz played it safe with black gowns.

Ahead, see how stars styled their ensembles at the amfAR awards.

Teyana Taylor in Monot

Lori Harvey in LaQuan Smith

Queen Latifah in Lanvin

Storm Reid in Prada

CoCo Rocha in Gaurav Gupta, Similar to the Dress Cardi B wore at the Grammys

Ashley Graham in Nina Ricci

Cindy Bruna in David Koma

Model Roz in YSL Dress