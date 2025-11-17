On the Scene at the 2025 Governor’s Awards: Jennifer Lopez in Strapless Tamara Ralph, Teyana Taylor in Miss Sohee, Queen Latifah in Red Lanvin & More!

Glamorous, iconic and perhaps historic are some of the words to describe the Governor’s Awards that took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Celebrities gathered together for an intimate evening, stepping out in fabulous high-fashion gowns and bold ensembles that would make anyone take a second look. Hence, Damson Idris and Michael B Jordan who both looked refreshingly dapper in suits by Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton. Check out even more looks below:

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2025 Governors Awards wearing a sculptural Tamara Ralph Haute Couture gown, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. She completed the look with soft glam, including a polished updo, luminous skin, and a neutral lip, creating a balance between high-fashion artistry and her signature red-carpet presence.

Teyana Taylor delivered sculptural glamour in a silver, body-skimming Miss Sohee gown, crafted with a mosaic of reflective embellishments that created a liquid-shine effect under the lights. The strapless silhouette highlighted her toned frame, while the column shape elongated her figure with sleek, statuesque precision. With finger-wave hair and minimal jewelry, she let the intricate beadwork and architectural detailing of the dress command the moment.

Queen Latifah in Lanvin

Queen Latifah wore a vivid red Lanvin gown featuring a relaxed, draped silhouette and a black embellished floral motif along the neckline. The fluid design offered a refined, effortless statement against the evening’s formal backdrop.

Anya Taylor-Joy embodied ethereal elegance in a sculpted Maison Margiela gown, featuring a sheer, fluid overlay that draped into soft, floor-length panels. The corseted bodice created a delicate, anatomical silhouette, while the cascading chiffon added movement and a ghostly, almost otherworldly softness. With her platinum waves and minimal styling, the look captured Margiela’s signature blend of artistry and quiet drama.

Cynthia Erivo attended the festivities wearing a striking seafoam-toned Givenchy look composed of an oversized belted coat with sculptural, textured appliqué detailing. The coat’s dimensional surface extended into a full fringe skirt that created fluid movement on the carpet, offering a dramatic, tactile interpretation of modern couture craftsmanship.

Chase Infiniti wore a tiered tulle dress from Louis Vuitton, featuring soft, voluminous layers that created an airy, sculptural silhouette. The look delivered a modern, ethereal interpretation of the house’s red-carpet aesthetic.

Damson Idris brought refined sophistication in a chocolate brown Ralph Lauren tuxedo, featuring a double-breasted jacket with sleek satin lapels. The tailored cut and rich tone offered a modern twist on classic eveningwear, finished with embroidered velvet loafers that added a personalized touch.

Michael B. Jordan kept it timeless in a sharp Louis Vuitton tuxedo, featuring a double-breasted jacket with sleek satin lapels. The clean lines, tailored fit, and understated styling underscored his signature polished approach to red carpet menswear.

Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a sculptural Stéphane Rolland creation, defined by sweeping organza folds that floated around the bodice like moving art. The gown’s sheer, crystal-studded skirt added a touch of shimmer beneath the dramatic volume, creating a mesmerizing balance of structure and fluidity.

Ariana Grande embraced classic couture charm in vintage Dior, wearing a blush satin gown adorned with delicate floral embroidery across the bodice and draped hip. The one-shoulder silhouette and structured skirt gave the look an Old Hollywood softness, elevated by her sleek updo and understated glam.

What say you? Who had your favorite look of the night? See more below:

Photo Credit: Getty Images