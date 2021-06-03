On the Scene at Quality Control Music CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas Birthday Celebration in Atlanta: Diddy in Saint Laurent White Suit, Keyshia Ka’Oir in Tony Ward Black Sequin Dress, Claire Sulmers in Tope FNR+ More

Last night in the “A”, an all-out birthday celebration went down for Quality Control Music’s CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

After hosting a feel-good Memorial Day cookout, Diddy, with the help of with DeLeón Tequila, came through to host and supply more good vibes for P’s birthday bash last night!

Of course, the event was filled with Atlanta’s glitterati who showed up and showed out in their glamorous gowns and tuxes. Many familiar faces attended the grand affair including 2Chainz, Ray J, Marlo Hampton, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir, Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, and so much more! You know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for the night’s glitz and glamour, so let’s get into some looks from the evening:

Host Diddy snagged a picture with Yung Miami donning an all-white Saint Laurent suit, styled by Jun Choi.

Keyshia Ka’oir posed with her husband Gucci Mane in a Tony Ward Couture Spring 2021 dress, styled by Jason Rembert. Gucci Mane opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Yung Miami was on the scene at P’s birthday party wearing a Lena Berisha burgundy corset velvet gown, styled by Bryon Javar.

JT was spotted at the party in a $2,245 Rick Owens sequin denim dress paired with $5,695 Judith Leiber “Unicorn Lunaria “ clutch.

Teyana Taylor turned heads in her see-through black Rick Owens look.

Jayda Cheaves attended the birthday bash in a custom Vintage Couture gold dress.

Our EIC Claire Sulmers posed with Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Yung Miami, Marlo Hampton, Quad, and Dayy Bella wearing a dress by Nigerian designer Matopeda.

Marlo Hampton posed with Yung Miami and MLatrice MUA wearing a Mugler Spring 2021 dress.

Toya Johnson wore a $629 Nicole Bakti gown (style 7038) paired with a Gedebe bag and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Reginae Carter donned an Charbel Zoe x Elite Pour La Vie look which included an embellished romper and green wraparound drapery. She accessorized the look with a $4,295 Judith Leiber “Watermelon Slice” bag. Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Dream Doll stepped on the scene wearing a Vintage Couture dress paired with a Tom Ford pink “Pussy Power” bag and $1,690 pink Velvet Assymetric Crystal Sandals (available in black), styled by Demi Dorsey.

Tommie Lee wore a $28,000 Elite Pour La Vie dress and Gianvito Rossi heels to P’s epic birthday bash, styled K Cavallri.

Quad wore an Elite Pour La Vie gown paired with Rene Caovilla sandals and a Rosantica handbag, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Venita McCollum attended the birthday celebration wearing a gown by Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom paired with a $4,995 Juidth Leiber “Take Me Out” bag.

Zonnique stunned in a red Lafayette 148 New York ensemble and Rene Caovilla sandals along with a Dior bag, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Explore more moments from P’s birthday party below:

Photos: Getty / @myboyace / @thatsbawselife / @sterlingpics / @accordingtocjp

Event Produced by @mbpevents