Following her big win with leading the LSU Tigers to their first National Championship, endorsements have started to roll in for Angel Reese, who’s also known as the “Bayou Barbie.”

From partnerships with Amazon, Xfinity and Coach to now Mielle Organics and Fashion Nova, there’s no doubt that Angel is unstoppable on and off the court.

She always ensures that she looks well presented for all her events and we’ve recently spotted the MVP player in a variety of different Fashion Nova ensembles including a white Fashion Nova suit that she wore to the Jennifer Hudson show with her fellow LSU teammates.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

During another occasion, while going to the club with her friends, the 21-year old was captured turning up in a fuchsia mini Fashion Nova dress that showed off her athletic physique and looked perfect with her lace up sandal heels.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The college basketball star also showed us that Fashion Nova offers glamorous apparel in a red smoking haute cutout gown that she wore to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party at the Hard Rock hotel earlier this month.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Among the three Fashion Nova looks that Angel wore, which would you say is your favorite?