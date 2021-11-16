Lori Harvey attended the 2021 InStyle Awards where she dazzled on the red carpet in a shimmering black dress.
Lori Harvey wore a Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2021 dress, styled by Maeve Reilly. The high-neck dress presents itself in black adorned with crystal embellishments matched with a cutout detail held together by an o-ring piece. The dress was paired with black strap heeled sandals and earrings. She also opted for a curly ponytail as her feature hairstyle for the look.
Photos: Getty