Lori and Marjorie Harvey were mother/daughter style goals for dinner, with Lori in a Spring 2021 Dior Doodle Print dress and Marjorie in Schiaparelli Spring 2024:

Named the ‘Doodle Dress,’ Lori’s strapless frock is decorated with different baubles, ranging from hair brushes to coke cans and rolled up dollar bills.

Marjorie’s look comes straight from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2024 runway.

Zendaya is a fan!

Both looks are bomb, but which one would you wear for a swanky meal?