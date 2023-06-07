Count on Cardi to make a bold wardrobe statement on stage! This week, the rapstress headlined New York’s Hot 97 Summer Jam music festival wearing a skintight, hot pink catsuit with cutouts that showed of her tattoos and curves styled by Kollin Carter… but there was another backstage cutie waiting to steal the show!
Cardi’s adorable plus one for the night was her eldest daughter, Kulture, and the young fashionista matched her mom in her own personal style. Wearing a neon pink Rick Owens bomber jacket and skirt, baby pink Burberry sunglasses and a white mini Dior lady bag, her ‘fit was undoubtedly on point.
The outfit was finished off with a pair of $202 Nike Dunk Lows in the color – you guessed it – pink!
Would you splurge?
Images: IG/Reproduction