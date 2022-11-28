Shock, outrage, disgust and disbelief are only some of the responses that have swept the world, both within and outside of fashion, when Balenciaga unveiled their latest ad campaign last week. The now deleted images that once seemed to promote child exploitation and BDSM had the designer house in hot water with the media and long time supporters of the brand alike. We at Fashion Bomb Daily have been closely following the scandal unfold and in latest news, Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the matter through a statement posted to her Instagram story. Here’s what you need to know:

After dropping Kanye West due to claims supporting white supremacy and several statements that were considered anti-Semitic, Kim Kardashian became the main poster child for Balenciaga. Their strong relationship debuted earlier this year when the luxury brand made Kim the new face and, as a result, we have seen her wearing a variety of Demna designs all year long.

Kim is known for her philanthropical charity work to improve living conditions for children and families in precarious situations, so many were questioning her silence when the campaign came to light seeing as it goes directly against those values. In her own words, she is now “re-evaluating her relationship with the brand”.

While Kim has acknowledged the brand’s quick action in removing the campaigns and efforts to issue a public apology, her future with Balenciaga is uncertain. More to come as we continue to follow the story closely.

What do you think?