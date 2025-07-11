Kim Kardashian Wore a White Balenciaga Monochromatic Look to Paris Fashion Week

Posted by Rashidah Young
Kim Kardashian is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, and she has been showing out nonstop in a plethora of Balenciaga looks showcasing her curvaceous body.

The Reality TV star turned Lawyer, was captured in an all white halter dress with matching pantaleggings, which has become a signature staple for the Spanish brand.

Kim, who’s beginning to resemble her mother Kris as she evolves, looked like a modern day Marilyn Monroe with her short curly hairdo that was complimented with black pins and exuded glamour and femininity.

Her all black rectangular shades gave a retro vibe, and when it came down to her fabulous beat, she looked sun kissed with a subtle smokey shadow, rose blush and fierce nude lip.

Kim gave the perfect amount of sex-appeal without revealing too much. It’s always a great idea to leave a little to the imagination, especially when you’re high in demand.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

