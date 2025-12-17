Kim Kardashian and North West Performed a TikTok in Black Balenciaga Looks

Kim Kardashian recently joined her daughter North West in a TikTok video posted to her 12-year old’s channel with the mother-and-daughter duo dancing and posing in Balenciaga looks.

The ‘Skims’ founder, who was officially named a brand ambassador of the Spanish luxury fashion house back in January 2024, continues to flaunt in some of the most cutting-edge designs. So of course, in true fashion, North’s latest TikTok video was no exception.

Kim opted for a black oversized leather bomber jacket that she paired with pink spandex leggings, and black leather thigh-high boots. Her mini me, who is growing up quickly before our very own eyes, made a statement in her long blue wig and blonde bleach eye-brows.

North West has made it clear that she’s fearless and bold with it comes to fashion and self-expression like her artistic father, Kanye West.

The oldest daughter of clan, wore black cargo jeans with a black bomber jacket that had silver accent pieces down the sleeves. She accessorized with a black heavy-metal-inspired bracelet and studded shades. North’s nail art reminded us of Marc Jacobs fabulous nails.

Check out the video by clicking below:

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Video Sourced from TikTok