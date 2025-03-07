Kim Kardashian Promotes Skims Swim with a Blue Bikini Clad Blow Up Doll in Times Square

Kim Kardashian ’s SKIMS brand took over Times Square with a bold and eye-catching marketing campaign, featuring a massive 60-foot balloon of Kardashian herself wearing pieces from the latest SKIMS Swim collection.

The installation is part of an immersive pop-up experience, giving fans and passersby a firsthand look at the brand’s new swimwear line, which includes bikinis, cover-ups, and accessories in vibrant colors and sleek designs. The collection, which launches on March 6, aims to offer stylish, confidence-boosting pieces for every body type. Kardashian expressed her excitement about the launch, stating that the collection is designed to make everyone feel amazing, whether they’re on vacation, at the beach, or just enjoying the sun.

In addition to the Times Square display, SKIMS will also host a special event at Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street on March 8th, allowing customers to shop the collection while enjoying complimentary treats. The campaign has already attracted significant attention, with New Yorkers and tourists stopping to admire the oversized balloon, which features Kardashian in SKIMS Swim’s signature triangle top and tanga bottoms in the striking ‘Tide’ color.

The larger-than-life display reinforces SKIMS’ reputation for bold, inclusive marketing and its dedication to making stylish, high-quality swimwear accessible to all. With this latest campaign, Kardashian continues to push the boundaries of fashion and advertising, solidifying SKIMS as a powerhouse brand in the industry.

Images: @tracyromulus