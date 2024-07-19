They called it a ‘wedding of a century’ as Billionaire Anant Ambani tied the knot to his wife Radhika Merchant over the weekend in Mumbai, and the Kardashians sisters Kim and Khloe shut it down.

Along with other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Kim and Khloe arrived in India to celebrate the newly weds in traditional Indian attire.

The Kardashian sisters looked absolutely incredible in custom Manish Malhotra ensembles that were embroidered and hand beaded to perfection.

Kim’s ivory Iehenga set featured an off-the-shoulder silk blouse embroidered with floral motifs and light gold details.

The ‘Skim’ founder’s look was completed with Malhotra’s signature Mijwan dupatta that was adorned with scalloped zardosi boarders and dramatic pearl tassels.

Both Kim and Khloe’s mug shot was on 10! They looked flawless with diamond jewels that hung down their face. Their maang tikka forehead jewelry was stunning, and Kim’s nose chain gave us real Indian tease.

Country to her sister’s Ivory palette, Khloe Kardashian looked pretty in pink. The ‘Good American’ founder, who is aging like fine wine, glistened in a rose pink chiffon saree for her first visit to India.

Her ensemble was intricately hand-embroidered with silken threads, pearls, sequins and crystals that added a radiant charm to such an exquisite creation.

Completed with a signature blouse that featured elegant cowl tassels that drapes over her left arm, the pearls added a touch of glamour.

Her wrist and fingers were dripping in diamond jewels that stood out against her pink mini Hermes Kelly handbag.

Who would have ever thought that Indian fashion would look so great on the Kardashian sisters who embodied so much beauty and regality?

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction @tomasherold