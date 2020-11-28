Keke Palmer Wears Coach Leather Trench Dress at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Did you guys catch Keke performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Ms. Palmer wore a Coach leather trench dress, Horse & Carriage belt, Horse & Carriage tie-neck sweater, Wyonna boot, and shearling earmuffs while performing on Coach’s “Rexy in the City” float at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® in New York City. Her dress debuted on Coach’s runway. See it below:

We love to see Keke out here killing it!

What say you?

Images: @ GodsChance / Courtesy of Coach

