Keke Palmer Wears Coach Leather Trench Dress at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Did you guys catch Keke performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Ms. Palmer wore a Coach leather trench dress, Horse & Carriage belt, Horse & Carriage tie-neck sweater, Wyonna boot, and shearling earmuffs while performing on Coach’s “Rexy in the City” float at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® in New York City. Her dress debuted on Coach’s runway. See it below:
We love to see Keke out here killing it!
What say you?
Images: @ GodsChance / Courtesy of Coach