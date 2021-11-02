Over the weekend, Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Barack Obama and Dave Chapelle in Cleveland, Ohio. This momentous occasion quickly became a historical one as Jay-Z became the first living solo rapper to be inducted.

For the induction ceremony, Jay-Z delivered a moving speech wearing a Gucci tuxedo. Styled by June Ambrose, the tux appeared in dark blue satin with a white evening shirt and silk black bow tie. Watch a clip from his speech below:

LL Cool J, Tina Turner, Carole King, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and Todd Rundgren were also amongst this year’s inductees. The ceremony is set to air on November 20th on HBO and its steaming platform, HBO Max.

Congratulations to this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees!