Viola Davis Shines in Orange Ralph Lauren Cut Out Gown with Husband Julius Tennon and Daughter Genesis at Television Academy’s Hall of Fame Induction

Viola Davis made a radiant appearance as she was inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame, accompanied by her husband Julius Tennon and their 15-year-old daughter, Genesis.

The Oscar-winning actress graced the red carpet in a vibrant orange long-sleeved Ralph Lauren evening gown, featuring a sleek twist detail at the waist. The striking dress, priced at $2,997, highlighted her timeless elegance and commanding presence on one of television’s biggest nights.

Styled by celebrity fashion expert Elizabeth Stewart, Davis’s look perfectly balanced sophistication with bold color, making a statement of strength and glamour. She accessorized minimally, allowing the dress’s vivid hue to take center stage, while her natural curls framed her glowing smile. Her family, equally stylish on the red carpet, proudly supported her as she marked another milestone in her legendary career.

This unforgettable red-carpet moment not only celebrated Davis’s accomplishments in television but also showcased her enduring fashion sensibility. With her gown’s vibrant tone and classic Ralph Lauren tailoring, Davis once again proved why she is both a Hollywood powerhouse and a fashion favorite. Hot! Or Hmm..?

Purchase her dress here.

📸: Getty