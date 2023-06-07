Like mother like daughter, North West is getting into her entrepreneurial bag at just 9 years old. So it comes as no surprise that Kim is passing the CEO-torch to her eldest daughter, North.

There’s no doubt that the Kardashian family is full of entrepreneurs. Some of the most successful business endeavors that the Kardashians have recently undertaken includes Kim’s skin-care line, SKKN, and her loungewear line, SKIMS.

Earlier this year, Kim filed for four new trademarks under North’s name in hopes of setting up her to become business savvy. The the first trademark was filed for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, and skin cleansers,” with an even wider range of products, from face serums to bath oils and even hair care products. Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Skin-care isn’t the only business North is adding to her business empire. North’s trademarks also include plans for a toy line that is set to feature a large range of kid-friendly items like toy figures, dolls, and play sets.

Though there’s no set date for when North West business lines are set to release and hit the market. However with a team of entrepreneurs under her belt and a Grandma who puts the ‘M’ in ‘Momager,’ we are convince that North will undoubtedly be a successful in all her pursuits.