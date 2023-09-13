Fashion News: Fashion Bomb Daily Releases Our First Magazine With Supermodel Jessica White as the Covergirl in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!!

Fashion Bomb daily is excited to announce our first published magazine that debuted Saturday night at the Bomb Fashion Show, and this moment still feels dreamlike, and so surreal.

CEO, Claire Sulmers always envisioned herself being at the helm of a fashion magazine since she was younger, and 17-years after the inception of her fashion website, she is finally seeing the fruits of her labor in such a revolutionary way.

“As a teenager, I loved reading magazines, but frequently lamented that I never saw women who looked like me: women of color, with different shapes, sizes, and hair textures,” expressed Sulmers. “After working as journalist for several year then branching out as a blogger turned CEO, I don’t thing I would have ever imagined having my own magazine. But here it is!“

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Supermodel, Jessica White is the covergirl, and it only felt right to have a woman of color who’s been in the fashion industry for years to grace the front page of our magazine.

Model Jessica White, Styled by @msamyj, and photographed by @riousshotme

From modeling for Vogue and Harpers Bazaar magazine, to slaying the runway for legendary designers like Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs, White has quite the roster of modeling gigs under her belt so when we asked her to be apart of this remarkable moment, naturally she assumed the position.

Unapologetically candid, White opened up to Sulmers about tapping into her soft girl era, trials and tribulations with her ex beau Nick Cannon, and the importance of spirituality and having faith.

Model Jessica White, Styled by @msamyj, and photographed by @riousshotme

In addition, readers will also get the opportunity to indulge in articles about the the team behind the Bomb Fashion Show and designers who each showcased their collection during New York Fashion week.

From Bruce Glen, and Don Morphy, to Allison Elizabeth Brown and Jolie Duzon, each Designer shared their inspiration and thought process behind their line in their personal interviews.

Solidifying the magazine concept, you can also revel in Claire’s lifestyle by reading about what’s in her Hermes Birkin bag, which is always a favorite component of any magazine.

Graphics by @thelishagency

To purchase your very own copy of Fashion Bomb Daily’s Magazine, you can click HERE. We’re certain that you will enjoy every article that was specially crafted with love and care, and stay tuned for the release of our next edition as it’s only expected to get better from here.