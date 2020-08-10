Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Richon M from Wisconsin
We asked and you answered! The votes are in and the winner of Fashion Bombshell of the Week is Richon M from Wisconsin. She writes, “I am a full time mom, model and entrepreneur with hopes of inspiring others to go tirelessly after their dreams by creating their own opportunities.
She continued by saying, “I would describe my style as simple yet bold. When I dress I try to think of one statement piece and dress around it. Although sometimes my hair is my statement so I just put a simple outfit together that plays up my hair style and color.“
Richon says she wants to spread love and positivity in every way. What do you think of this bombshell’s style.
