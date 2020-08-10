Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Richon M from Wisconsin

We asked and you answered! The votes are in and the winner of Fashion Bombshell of the Week is Richon M from Wisconsin. She writes, “I am a full time mom, model and entrepreneur with hopes of inspiring others to go tirelessly after their dreams by creating their own opportunities.

Image by: Emmanuel Brown

She continued by saying, “I would describe my style as simple yet bold. When I dress I try to think of one statement piece and dress around it. Although sometimes my hair is my statement so I just put a simple outfit together that plays up my hair style and color.“

image by: Timothy Ricketts

Richon says she wants to spread love and positivity in every way. What do you think of this bombshell’s style.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.