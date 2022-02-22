Hey Bombshells! Meet Zyaisha out Fashion Bombshell of the Day. She says, “The main word to describe my style would be “PERPETUAL”. There are no limits to what I will wear or try.” Check her out below.

She continued by saying, “I believe my style is everlasting and timeless. I create my own rules and believe in taking fashion risks. Why be safe when it comes to fashion!? I live by this fashion quote… “I Do Not Wear Outfits, I Create Looks!”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Which look is your favorite?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .