Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Zamar Lewis from New York

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Zamar Lewis, a entrepreneur and fashion designer, check her out below.

Zamar’s style is unique and fierce! I’m sure she’s never worried about showing up to an event and someone having on her outfit. A mixture of streetwear, punk and class have been used to describe this Bombshell’s esthetic.

What’s your favorite look? Let us know.

