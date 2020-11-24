Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tovah from Brooklyn

Happy Tuesday Bombshells and Bombers! Oh, and happy holiday’s ! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Tovah from Brooklyn ! Scroll down to check her out!

Tovah writes, “I would describe my style as sexy but classy ! I love to step out of the box and try new things . But my favorite is definitely resort wear it’s colorful , light and flow-y . My friends and family say I wear dramatic pieces lol in other words statement pieces .”

“As an aspiring wardrobe stylist I feel every person should feel like royalty So when I step out I go all the way ! Confidence is key ! Be bold and bright ! With your head held high everywhere you Go!” , she continued.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Head over to Tovah‘s Instagram to check her out today. Comment below and tell me what you think!

