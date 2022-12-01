Hey Bombers! Check out our Fashion Bomber of the Week, Stephen Pricé from Los Angeles by way of New York City.
Pricé is a creative director and designer of his namesake clothing line. While his streetwear laden label features buildable basics in a simple monochromatic color palette, his own style is full of vibrant color and various patterns.
