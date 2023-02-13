Another week, another men’s style highlight. This week we’re honoring designer and NYC style star Joseph McRae.

Photo: joseph_mcrae on Instagram

McRae’s style is the kind of refined maximalism you’ll find within his namesake clothing line. Tailoring is pristine and sharp, with proportion play often being a main element alongside sentimental patterns. His signature look seems to be when he pairs relaxed trousers with tops that feature outsized sleeves or shoulders.

Photo: joseph_mcrae on Instagram
Photo: joseph_mcrae on Instagram
Photo: joseph_mcrae on Instagram

However, McRae is no one trick pony. He dabbles in streetwear and still incorporates his appreciation for cultural print.

Photo: joseph_mcrae on Instagram
Photo: joseph_mcrae on Instagram

