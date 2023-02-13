Another week, another men’s style highlight. This week we’re honoring designer and NYC style star Joseph McRae.
McRae’s style is the kind of refined maximalism you’ll find within his namesake clothing line. Tailoring is pristine and sharp, with proportion play often being a main element alongside sentimental patterns. His signature look seems to be when he pairs relaxed trousers with tops that feature outsized sleeves or shoulders.
However, McRae is no one trick pony. He dabbles in streetwear and still incorporates his appreciation for cultural print.
