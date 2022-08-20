Hey Bombers and Bombshells! This week we’re highlighting David-King Fadd as our Fashion Bomber of the Week. With his appreciation for vibrant hues and bold prints, Fadd’s style is hard to miss but a clean look isn’t the only driving force behind his attention grabbing style.

Being a 6’4″ tall man with a 51″ waist would seem intimidating to dress for some, but Fadd embraces his size and even advocates for other plus-size guys to dive into their confidence and express themselves with style. When he isn’t shaking up the Gram with his messages of body positivity alongside fly ‘fits, David-King Fadd is modeling and making content as an Adobe insider.

Be sure to check out David’s page and let us know what you think of his style!

