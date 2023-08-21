Congratulations is in order to the Barbadian princess, Rihanna, 35, who gave birth to baby #2 earlier this month!
The ‘Diamonds’ singer and her beau A$AP Rocky have kept things under wraps, however according to TMZ, the couple reportedly welcomed another baby boy on August 3rd.
Their first born baby RZA, who just made a year on May 13th is officially a big brother and we’re sure he’s thrilled to have a sibling and partner-in-crime to embark on all his mischievous adventures.
Rihanna, who first announced her pregnancy back in February of this year during her Super Bowl Half-time performance, shocked the world, and of course she did so in true fashion.
Paying tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley, RiRi wore a fiery red Maison Alaia coat that was reminiscent of Talley’s iconic red Norma Kamali blanket Coat.
With such a statement ensemble for the revealing of her second born, we should have known the fierce, mesmerizing, and boundary-breaking looks would keep coming, and that’s exactly what ensued.
If anyone deserves a round of applause for her fabulous fashion-forward pregnancy looks, it’s without a doubt the ‘We Found Love’ singer who offered a fun take on styling her baby bump in a new and improved way.
Ahead, see some of our most favorite innovative and eye-popping looks that Rihanna stole the spotlight in during her second pregnancy. We couldn’t be more happy for the “Fashion Killa” couple!