This year, love was in the air. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed another little one, Nelly and Ashanti spun the block, proving that sometimes your future is a pick from your past, and Hailey and Justin Bieber stayed stepping out in marital bliss.

These Bomb couples have captured the hearts and the lenses of every active paparazzi. However, it’s not just coy flirting and joint business ventures that keep us hooked on these celebrity relationships. It’s the style. Even before the Beckhams (Victoria and David, of course), celebrity couple style has been a feast for the eyes. Whenever a new celebrity couple emerges, we wonder if the date night style will be symbiotic or a mashup of individual aesthetics. Will their fashion choices blend while impactfully standing out? Will it land them a high fashion campaign? A coveted mag cover?

The nominees for Most Fashionable Couple cause a commotion every time we feature them for these reasons and more. Keep scrolling to see which style-forward lovebirds made our list, and cast your vote.

Ari Fletcher & Money Bagg Yo

No social media slander formed against these two shall prosper! Highs or lows, good or bad, Ari and Moneybagg are always going to step out looking like money.

Getty IG/Reproduction IG/Reproduction

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

IG/Reproduction Whether on stage, on the red carpet or on Instagram during Halloween, one thing’s for certain and two things are sure, B and J are gonna slay. IG/Reproduction IG/Reproduction

Nelly & Ashanti

Sometimes the sequel is better than the first installment. When Nelly and Ashanti first stepped out as the poster couple for successfully spinning the block, we didn’t expect the luxe couple style that would come with it, but we aren’t mad at it.

Ig/Reproduction Getty Backgrid

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

It’s a fashion feast whenever Rocky and Rihanna step out. Whether it’s a birthday date night or they’re off to the races, you can always count on a fashion moment from team R&R.

Backgrid Backgrid Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Since the dawn of their relationship, Kourtney and Travis have been serving up a range of lush Dolce vita looks to high fashion grunge. We can’t wait to see how they style their little drummer boy.

IG/Reproduction IG/Reproduction IG/Reproduction

Fat Joe & Lala Milan

Getty IG/Reproduction IG/Reproduction

Steve & Marjorie Harvey

Nominated for the second year in a row, Steve and Marjorie are as committed to their fly fashion sense as they are to one another.

IG/Reproduction

IG/Reproduction

Backgrid

Monique & Melvin Rodriquez

Being full time CEOs and parents won’t stop the Rodriguez’ from flexin’ a fly fit. Whether they’re seaside, front row or red carpet-ready, you can expect these two to live up to their Fashion Bomb Couple title.

Sterlingpics IG/Reproduction Sterlingpics

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey aren’t a symbiotic style couple. Hailey often opts for glam in body-hugging cocktail dresses and tasteful tailoring, while Justin leans on cool casual in designer sweats and sometimes Crocs. However, every time the Biebers step out, these two ends of the style spectrum come together harmoniously.

IG/Reproduction IG/Reproduction

That does it! Who do you think is the Most Fashionable Couple of 2023?