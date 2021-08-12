Emily B took to Instagram to show off her curvy physique in a black ruched off-the-shoulder dress. Discover how you can get her affordable dress:

Emily B struck a pose in Fashion Nova’s $22.99 Guangzhou Ruched Dress in black. Perfect for the approaching Fall season, the dress features long sleeves long and a ruched design with adjustable drawstrings trailing down the front of the garment. Additionally, the Guangzhou Ruched Dress also comes in navy and pink. Emily B styled the dress with a subtle choker necklace, watch, and ring along with long beach wavy hair.

The Guangzhou Ruched Dress is curvy Bombshell-approved with sizes ranging up to 3X matched with immense stretch.

The dress is currently on sale on Fashion Nova for $15.99 with sizes selling out rather quickly. Secure yours here!