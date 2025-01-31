Front Row at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2025 Show: Regina King Stuns in a White Power Suit & Gabrielle Union Slays in a Black Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Regina King and Gabrielle Union sat front row at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Fall show held at the Petit Palais in Paris, and they both looked effortlessly chic.

Both ladies who are known for their extraordinary work in the entertainment industry, continue to age gracefully, maintaining their radiant and youthful appearance.

King, who is often praised for her timeless beauty opted for a plunging white suit that was adorned with a gold lock button. She looked refined, and classy as she posed in front of paparazzi with her knotless braids pulled back and a subtle smize on her face.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she wore a gold pendant necklace and matching hoop earrings that added the perfect touch of elegance to her ensemble. She also donned Schiaparelli’s Anatomy Jewlery mini bag in amber leather with crocodile-effect embossing that featured the brand’s signature anatomical jewels forming a trompe-l’œil face

Serving as the yin, to Kings yang metaphorically, Gabrielle Union opted for an all-black off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli gown that had sheer panels showcasing her sexy physique. She layered her dress with an elongated black blazer that had ruching down the sleeves and gold buttons.

It wasn’t just Gabby’s stunning attire that turned heads in front of the Petit Palais, but also her strikingly beautiful asymmetrical bob haircut that added the perfect amount of edge and drama to keep the people talking.

If it wasn’t for Schiaparelli’s exquisite collection, Regina King and Gabrielle Union would have practically stolen the show based off of how sensational they looked. We love how both of their styles differed from each other yet were so flattering and complimentary.

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images