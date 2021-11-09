Draya Michele shared some behind-the-scenes flicks from a recent photoshoot, where she posed in a black and white turtleneck mini sweater dress from Fashion Nova.

Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 As You Wish Sweater Mini Dress in black/white. The dress appears in a black and white print that resembles an animal skin, along with a turtleneck detail and long sleeves. If you’re looking for your next Fall statement piece, your search stops here as this is your answer.

Draya accessorized the dress with crystal hoop earrings and black boots.

What say you? Snag the dress here.