In a recent post to her Instagram account, fans flooded the comment section in awe of Ciara wearing a black crop tank and button up side slit skirt from her line Lita by Ciara! In the reel, Cici is seen graciously walking down the street, adorned with gold bangles on either side and a gold choker necklace as well.
You’ll be happy to know that the top-skirt combo is pretty accessibly priced and available in various colors at Nordstrom as well The House of LR&C site! Shop the look below:
Get the look: $48 True Rib Crop Tank in Cotton
Get the look: $228 True Rib Skirt in Cotton