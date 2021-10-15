The celebrities are not letting up on their looks for the LA premiere of The Harder They Fall! Actress and rapper Bre-Z and her fiancé Chris Amore shut down the scene as they delivered a Fashion Bomb Couple style moment at the film’s premiere. The two stepped out in contrasting yet perfectly coordinated black and red looks for the premiere event.

Bre-Z wore a red Dolce and Gabbana look which included a double breasted blazer and matching trousers. Continuing the red vibe of the look, she rounded the look off with red sunglasses and point-toe boots by Kenneth Cole.

Chris Amore was outfitted in a black Saint Laurent ensemble which featured a cropped sequin blazer, a black cropped bustier top, and black curved-hem slit trousers. For accessories, she went with a round crystal handbag and crystal-embellished heeled sandals. A sleek bob and bold red lip made for the perfect finishes to this stunning look.

Both looks were styled by Icon Billingsley.

What say you?

Photos: Ronald Knerem