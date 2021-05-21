Brandee Evans and Shannon Thornton Plot a P Valley Return in Orange J Lux Label Slink Skirt and Purple Asos Dresses
You Ask, We Answer! @shayronda says, “Can you’ll please find the details about Shannon’s skirt? Thank you.” #PValley stars Shannon Thornton and Brandee Evans posed together while doing press for the show’s second season.
Shannon wore a J Lux Label look, namely their $47 Orange Slinky Skirt. She topped her look off with Ruthie Davis platform sandals.
Brandee worked Bantu knots along with an ASOS dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
These ladies look FLY!
I’m excited for P Valley Season 2! Are you?
Images: IG