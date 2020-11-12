Brand Spotlight: Material Femme Founded by Kaleena Rozier

Material Femme is a label founded by the C.E.O & Creative Director Kaleena Rozier who believes that, “If you look good, you feel good.”

She prides herself in providing women with a premiere fashion line of clothing that initiates confidence and style.



Kaleena always dreamed of starting her own clothing line ever since she was a little girl, After attending college at Old Dominion University, and years in the corporate world, she realized her childhood dream was still alive. She was determined to make her dreams a reality and therefore founded Material Femme.



She utilized her achievements and failures to understand herself worth, visualized success and remained confident in her dreams. With her willingness to learn and her 24/7 work ethic, she was bound to become an entrepreneur.



In life, she understood that your style tells a story… a wordless communication of who you are (or who you want to be).

Image is everything! Her motto is, “Fashion is your Power. Wear it well!“

Shop these looks at Material Femme.