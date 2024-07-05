Fur in the summer? Yes! The Fur and Leather Centre is boldly stepping out during the warm months, offering fur and suede trimmed pieces that will keep you fly all year long.

Some stand outs include cow print mini skirts, fur trimmed hot pants, and suede bustiers.

Geared towards the eclectic fashionista, the collection bubbles over with bold colors in rainbow hues.

For the fellas, the Fur and Leather Centre has you covered as well, in bright short sets and jackets that can transition easily from summer to fall.

See more from the capsule below:

See anything you like?

Images: Courtesy