Fashion Bomb Kids: North West Rocks $1,000 Balenciaga Black Fur Shades—Get the Look from FGM Bespoke at FashionBombDailyShop.com

North West celebrated her little brother Psalm’s birthday in true mini fashion icon style! The stylish 10-year-old stepped out in a bold look featuring her mom Kim Kardashian’s $1,000 black fur sunglasses by Balenciaga, proving once again that fashion runs deep in the Kardashian-West family.

North’s look was both edgy and playful, pairing the luxe statement shades with a black Balenciaga hoodie adorned with bold red patches. Her sleek, braided hairstyle with swooped baby hairs added the perfect finishing touch to her birthday party ensemble. The overall vibe? High fashion meets Gen Alpha cool. Check out the shades on mom Kim Kardashian below:

If you’re loving North’s fly fit and want to recreate her look without the designer price tag, we’ve got you covered. Snag a similar pair of fur-trimmed sunglasses from FGMBespoke, available now on FashionBombDailyShop.com. They’re the perfect accessory to add a touch of playful luxury to your child’s next big outing—or your own.

Whether she’s attending a birthday bash or just stepping out with her famous family, North continues to cement her status as a certified mini style icon. We can’t wait to see what fabulous look she’ll debut next!

