Bomb Accessories: Coach ‘Tabby’ Pillow Bag

Bomb Accessories Trend: Bring some zest to your outfits this season with a pop of orange. Pair it with tones of chocolate brown or emerald green or a sky blue for a modern take on color combination.

Coach has come back with a bang! With celebrity icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Michael B Jordan and Selena Gomez all featured in recent campaigns with the brand, it is no wonder that the luxury leather goods designer is growing in popularity.

One style that has caught our eyes and hearts is the Tabby Pillow bag. Pillow bags have been around for a minute – think Maison Margiela’s Glam Slam bags, but now Coach has designed their own version in a shoulder bag style that come in a variety of colors and a $585 price tag. There is even a mini version coming soon!

Pillow bags ooze modern chic, would you splurge on one?

Photos: Courtesy of Coach