After hitting international stages in glimmering designer looks by Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Coperni and many more in between, you can now add Vivienne Westwood to Beyoncé’s epic world tour wardrobe. The ‘Break My Soul’ singer fittingly tapped the London fashion house for a custom look to wear on the stage of her first concert in town.
Channeling her inner alien superstar, Beyoncé wore a futuristic, off-shoulder, black leather mini dress complete with sleeve detailing giving the illusion of rings hovering down her arms. The zip-up dress clung to her every curve and was accessorized with sheer black nylons and shiny black pumps.
Photo credit: Beyonce.com