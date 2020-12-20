Best of 2020: Outfit of the Year Including Ciara in Ralph and Russo, Cardi B in Mugler, Kerry Washington in Zuhair Murad, and more!

This year was all about Quarantine and Social Distancing, but the top of the year saw some pretty amazing star studded events and parties! The Grammy’s, Oscars, and associated After Parties called for some pretty eye-catching ensembles. Here are the Nominations for Outfit of the Year, based on likes from you!

In no particular order:

Cardi B attended a Fast and Furious event in Miami this year wearing a satin blue Mugler bodycon dress. The sleeveless dress has a crew neckline, ruched bodice and features a semi detachable hem. This bomb look, which garnered 32,895 of your likes, was styled by none other than Kollin Carter.

2. Saweetie in Moschino

32,665 of you ‘liked’ the embellished Moschino gown, Saweetie wore to attend the 2020 Grammy’s. The form fitting dress displays her curvy silhouette and features a key hole neckline. Styled by Bryon Javar, this look was a hit! See it in motion here:

3. Rihanna in Givenchy

Rihanna received the President’s Award at the 2020 NAACP awards wearing a purple long sleeved ensemble by Givenchy. The exaggerated ruffles on the hi low skirt created a dramatic and memorable silhouette–almost as memorable as her speech. Relive the moment here:

4. Janelle Monae in Balmain

Also in attendance at the 2020 NAACP awards and on our best dressed list is Janelle Monae. Janelle wore a Balmain SS2020 RTW dress. The top half of the skirt is red and the bottom half is orange. It is full with lots of flow and is pleated. A large circle ring connects the black crop top of the dress and the skirt.

6. Ciara in Ralph and Russo

87,2220 of you were a fan of Ciara and her baby bump in a sheer crystal embellished gown by Ralph and Russo at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party wearing . The draping, asymmetrical hem and neckline creates an effortless yet polished look, styled by the masterful Maeve Reilly.

7. Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo

Ralph and Russo was a hit at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party ! Kylie Jenner looked like a statue in a black and silver embellished dress, which received 40,112 of your double taps.

8. Cynthia Erivo in Versace

Cynthia Erivo attended the Oscars wearing a glamourous white custom Versace dress. The bodice is embellished with crystals and boasted a full skirt with lots of volume and a high slit.

10. Tessa Thompson in Versace

Tessa Thompson stunned in a powdered mint green Versace dress. The leather straps and metal buckles on the bodice and along the neckline adds edginess to the soft romantic flow of the gown, styled by Wayman and Micah.

11. Kerry Washington in Zuhair Murad

Kerry Washington’s show stopping look was designed by Zuhair Murad. The golden floor length skirt has images resembling ancient Egyptian artistry, with a long sleeved crop top that resulted in a very textured and unique look.

They all slayed, I know! But you can only vote for one. Which look is your favorite?