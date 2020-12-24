Best of 2020: Makeup Artist of the Year Including Sir John, Priscilla Ono, Pat McGrath and More!

Next up on the 2020 FABYs category roll-out: Makeup Artist of the Year! Explore the nominees below:

Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario)

The NYC native rocketed to fame after becoming Kim Kardashian’s go to make-up artist. He started doing her make-up around 12 years ago, and since then he has leveraged his popularity and launched a series of live make-up classes named ‘The Masterclass’ – that went international, as well as his own make up line named Makeup by Mario.

Arguably the reason behind the rise of contouring, with countless YouTube influencers creating how-to videos to achieve the look perfectly. He is also well-known for a ‘soft glam’ look that all the Kardashian sister favour.

2. Ariel Tejada (@makeupbyariel)

Another Kardashian/Jenner sister fav (in particular Kylie Jenner), Ariel Tejada became a household name after appearing on Life of Kylie (a KUWTK spin-off) Reportedly, Kylie was the one who discovered Ariel and actually DM’ed him expressing her interest in collaborating.

Since then he has worked with all the Kar-Jen sisters (yes, including Kris), Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell. Bold and colorful or understated and natural, Ariel does it all and does it with sass.

3. Mary Phillips (@maryphillips)

Mary Phillips is a celebrity make-up artist who has worked with the likes of Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez.

Mary’s is known for a glowy, bare faced look (a la Kendall Jenner) so creating an immaculate skin base is one of her trademarks. She also works as a Brand Ambassador for Tweezerman when she isn’t painting the faces of Hollywood’s elite.

4. Sir John (@sirjohn)

Sir John is on Queen Bey’s speed dial with good reason: he has brought us her Coachella, Superbowl and music video looks. Best loved for his shimmering yet smokey eye looks and glowing skin, Sir John has also worked with Gabrielle Union, Naomi Campbell and Chrissy Teigen.

Sir John also hosts a number of make-up classes, as well as appearing as a mentor on American Beauty Star. He also launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Luminess Cosmetics, inspired by the Lion King.

5. Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono)



Best known as Rihanna’s MUA, who has been working with the icon for years on all her Fenty Beauty campaigns and red carpet looks. She has also worked with Kelly Rowland, Christina Millan and Amber Rose. Not one to shy away from color, Priscilla’s looks are fearless and creative.

She designed Brushfolio, a make-up brush stand that displays all your brushes for easy access. She also teaches her best loved beauty techniques at various masterclasses, Ono Make-up Course, since 2007.

6. Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal)

British born MUA Pat McGrath is a veteran in the industry, making her breakthrough debut in the 90’s working alongside Edward Enninful. Following this, Giorgio Armani came calling and the rest is history.

Back then she was best known for being go-to MUA for Fashion Week catwalks, Pat McGrath these days is better known as a high-end make-up line – Pat McGrath Labs. Best selling eyeshadow palettes, pigmented and creamy lipsticks and flawless-skin-making foundation are some of Pat’s most loved products.

7. Patrick Ta (@patrickta)

After starting out at MAC Cosmetics, the self-taught make-up artist Patrick Ta gained popularity with thanks to Instagram. Moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, Patrick got his big break when Shay Mitchell slid into his DM’s who later introduced the MUA to Gigi Hadid. Since then he has worked on the faces of Ariana Grande, Joan Smalls and the Kardashians.

His cosmetics line, Patrick Ta Beauty, launched April 2019, with focused on luminous skin with products such as powders, highlighters, hydrating mists and lip glosses. His second collection saw more color with the introduction to blushes, lip cremes and liners.

8. Erika La’Pearl (@erika_lapearl_mua)

Famously known as Cardi B’s favourite make-up artist, the Miami native attended beauty school in Florida before settling in Atlanta which lead her to work with the likes of Monica, Marlo Hampton and Toya Wright. Her career turning point was when she started working on the Love & Hip Hop sets, which ultimately lead her to Cardi.

Erika loves to experiment with color whether that is on the eye, lips or even eyebrows! With so many iconic looks it is hard to choose our fav, although the Met Gala 2018 was pretty special.

9. Joanna Simkin (@joannasimkin)

With clients such as Issa Rae, Lupita Nyong’o and Amanda Steele, Joanna Simkin has become on of Hollywood’s most in-demand MUA’s. Not only does she do make-up for women but she also does a lot of male grooming for the likes of Zayn Malik and Trey Songz.

Achieving the most perfect skin is an art that Joanna has down to a T. To let the skin shine, the eyes are usually subtle although she knows when to kick it up a notch and experiment with color on women of color.

10. Latisha Jordan (@makeupbylatisha)

Latisha Jordan is a professional makeup artist based in New York/New Jersey. She is ultimately the queen of soft glam as she usually leaves her clients with smooth, natural-looking beats.

Occasionally, she’ll push the limits with a little color or glitter on the eyes.



She often works on the sets popular reality tv shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Love and Hip Hop: New York. Her clientele includes our very own EIC Claire Sulmers, Angela Simmons, Cyn Santana, Tami Roman to name a few.



Now, it is your time to cast your vote for our 2020 FABYs Makeup Artist of the Year: