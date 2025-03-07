Beauty News: Louis Vuitton to Launch Makeup Line with Pat McGrath

Louis Vuitton has officially announced the launch of a new make-up line with world-renowned British makeup artist Pat McGrath as the creative director.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton will debut in Fall 2025.

McGrath says, “Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”



So amazing! What do you think of this Fashion Bomb Beauty news?