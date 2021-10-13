Gearing up for a night out, Bernice Burgos was spotted sitting pretty in her car wearing a stylish look. She posed in a white satin top, straight from Fashion Nova.
Bernice Burgos was spied in Fashion Nova’s $32.99 Touch By Touch Satin Top in white. She wore the silky top with a pair of distressed jeans. For accessories, she went with a Louis Vuitton see-through handbag and jewelry pieces such as a necklace, watch, bracelet, and stud earrings. She rounded the look off with a bun for her hairstyle.
The Touch By Touch Satin Top appears with long sleeves and a plunging cowl neckline in a silky smooth satin material. Additionally, it is offered in white, black, and hunter green. Perfect a night out, the top can be paired with your favorite mini skirt or jeans for a bomb look!
Thoughts? Shop the top here.