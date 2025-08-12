Fashion Bomb Accessories: Cardi B Struck a Pose in Nude Duckie Confetti X Marc Jacobs Heels for Imaginary Players Promo

Posted by Rashidah Young
Posted on

Could Cardi B being taking a page out of Jay-Z’s book with her latest song, “Imaginary Players?”

Possibly as the the Hip-Hop superstar announced her next single named after Hov’s 1997 single, that’s expected to debut this Friday, August 15. The song will be featured on Cardi’s sophomore album titled, “Am I the Drama?,” along with “Outside,” that has proven to be a summer staple.

Fashion Bomb Accessories Cardi B Struck A Pose In Nude Duckie Confetti X Marc Jacobs Heels For Imaginary Players Promo 1

The ‘Bronx’ rapper who has become known for her over-the-top standout looks, with the assistance of her fashion-forward Stylist, Kollin Carter promoted her upcoming single in a snow white bold and provocative look.

Donning a long white fur custom coat designed by Duckie Confetti, Cardi B came with the drama, exuding opulence and commanding attention. Her coat had white satin lining for a luxe, yet theatrical finish, and her statement necklaces added to her “gotti” theme.

Fashion Bomb Accessories Cardi B Struck A Pose In Nude Duckie Confetti X Marc Jacobs Heels For Imaginary Players Promo 2

When it came to Cardi B’s shoe candy, she took it one step further with nude Marc Jacobs platform boots that featured an innovative shape. We first saw these avant-garde boots at Marc Jacobs SS ’26 runway show, and perhaps there couldn’t have been a better unapologetic person to stunt in them.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @jorafrantzis

