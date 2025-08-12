Fashion Bomb Accessories: Cardi B Struck a Pose in Nude Duckie Confetti X Marc Jacobs Heels for Imaginary Players Promo

Could Cardi B being taking a page out of Jay-Z’s book with her latest song, “Imaginary Players?”

Possibly as the the Hip-Hop superstar announced her next single named after Hov’s 1997 single, that’s expected to debut this Friday, August 15. The song will be featured on Cardi’s sophomore album titled, “Am I the Drama?,” along with “Outside,” that has proven to be a summer staple.

The ‘Bronx’ rapper who has become known for her over-the-top standout looks, with the assistance of her fashion-forward Stylist, Kollin Carter promoted her upcoming single in a snow white bold and provocative look.

Donning a long white fur custom coat designed by Duckie Confetti, Cardi B came with the drama, exuding opulence and commanding attention. Her coat had white satin lining for a luxe, yet theatrical finish, and her statement necklaces added to her “gotti” theme.

When it came to Cardi B’s shoe candy, she took it one step further with nude Marc Jacobs platform boots that featured an innovative shape. We first saw these avant-garde boots at Marc Jacobs SS ’26 runway show, and perhaps there couldn’t have been a better unapologetic person to stunt in them.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @jorafrantzis