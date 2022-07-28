Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ is set to release in 2023, but it seems the cultural impact has gotten a head start. While details are minimal on the movie’s central plot, we can assume it’s more or less about her life in plastic being fantastic, oh and pink. Lots of pink.

So much pink that Barbie’s signature shade has taken over street style, red carpets and Instagram. It’s called Barbiecore and the idea is to channel you inner Miss B with a pink on pink look. Consider it the monochromatic spawn of dopamine dressing but where other fun and vibrant hues might apply, even more pink placed.

In a world far more progressive and expressive than the one Barbie was originally made in, you can rest assured that Barbiecore is for the boys too. The Spring 20233 menswear runways saw a lot of tonal pink dressing in a variety of prints, patterns and textures.

Sebastian Stan at the 2022 Met Gala in Valentino Fall 2022

Valentino’s highly talked about –and worn– Fall 2022 collection features 40+ monochromatic pink looks which seem to be a collection highly sough after by Hollywood’s top echelon. A-listers from Anne Hathaway to Sebastian Stan have all taken part in the deliciously saturated pieces.

Whether you intend to see the Barbie movie or not, we stand behind the tonal pink on pink for menswear and we’ve curated a list of our favourites from the runway to real life. Zoom in on our top pink picks for the boys and let us know how you feel about Barbiecore!

Acne Studios Fall 2023

Soulland Fall 2023

y/Project Spring 2023

Marine Serre Spring 2023

Rick Owens Spring 2023

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan

Dior Men Resort 2023

