Angela Simmons gave us the blues (in a good way) wearing a blue set adorned with chic feather trims by Fashion Nova. Discover how you can get her look below:

Angela Simmons wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Fly High Feather Pant Set in blue. The set includes a mock neck mesh bandeau top and high-waist mesh flare trousers, both complete with a stylish feather trim. The bottoms also feature a panty lining as it is rather sheer and revealing. Angela accessorized the look with stud earrings and a simple necklace along with what appeared to be silver heels.

Many of Fashion Nova’s Nova babes are raving about this particular set. One review reads, “THE OUTFIT IS JUST AS PICTURED VERY SEXY!!!! IT HAS LOTS OF STRETCH TO IT. THE PANTS ARE LONG BUT HEELS GOT THAT COVERED.“

What say you? Shop the set here!