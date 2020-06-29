Amanda Seales Wears All Black Designers to Host the 2020 BET Awards: La Vie by CK, Grayscale, Sergio Hudson, Sister Love MJB, Dapper Dan x Gucci and More!

Last night, BET held its first virtual awards show with the 2020 BET Awards! With the theme ” Our Culture is Too Big to Be Canceled,” Amanda Seales hosted the 20th Anniversary show online, and donned black designers from head to toe for her myriad outfit changes.

Her stylist Bryon Javar took care to use black designers from head to toe, including jewelry and shoes (fun fact, Javar and Amanda first met on set for a Fashion Bomb Daily shoot back in 2017).

Take a look at a few stand out looks:

She first appeared in a red dress by Grayscale (only $85!), TTOS sandals, and earrings by Misayo House. Loving the white mani!

Amanda wore several Pyer Moss looks, including this Spring 2020 ensemble and layered Sister Love MJB Bam Beauties earrings.

And this Pyer Moss Spring 2020 ensemble, again with Sister Love MJB earrings.

And yet another Pyer Moss ensemble, as she moonlighted on a reimagined set for Comic View.

Madame Seales struck a pose in a La Vie by CK dress, Tori Soudan heels, and earrings by Made by Malyia.

She continued to roc the mic in a gilded dress by Sergio Hudson.

Seales accessorized a pink coat an LBD with $595 Tori Soudan striped Greta boots.

No black designer roundup would be complete without a Dapper Dan x Harlem look! She accessorized with Sister Love MJB accessories, including a Nefertiti necklace.

And lastly, she gave Hillary Banks inspiration in a custom Bishme Cromartie dress and a Saint Fort Brand hat.

While many of the designers Amanda wore are in our Top 100 Designers List, there are still so many that we learned about, particularly in the jewelry and shoe department! We’ll have to add them to our expanding list!

What did you think of Amanda’s All Black Everything Looks? Which was your favorite?

Images: BET/ Courtesy

*Check out our shoot with Amanda in 2017 below: