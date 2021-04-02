All the Fashion From the Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion: Porsha Williams in a Black Ese Azenabor Gown, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey in Brides by Nona, and More!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently filmed their dungeon themed reunion, and the ladies came to slay in all black looks. Take a look below and let us know who was Hot! And who made you go Hmm…

Cynthia Bailey shined in a high slit dress by Brides by Nona, topped off by simple strappy sandals and a brilliant smile.

Newcomer Drew Sidora also opted for a Brides by Nona dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, styled by Jeremy Haynes ( @TheRealNoIGJeremy).

Porsha Williams always serves in Ese Azenabor, and this reunion was no exception. @TheRealNoIGJeremy always knows how to deliver a Bomb reunion look. Hot!

A high slit and feathers adorned Kenya Moore’s LSO Designs dress.

Kandi adhered to the Dungeon theme in a Vex Clothing look and a skirt by Reco Chapple, styled by @hauseofglam & @mrglamrocksoul.

Kandi and Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton wore a look by Albina Dyla and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, styled @fiskanistyle of the Ivy Showroom.

Latoya Forever brought lots of drama to the season, and sass to the reunion! Her barely there dress was by @naomi_by_naomi .

Last but not least, Marlo Hampton sizzled in a dress by Monot, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and @czbykennethjaylane jewelry.

That does it!

Who did you think was the best dressed at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion? And what did you think of the season?